PHOTO: Diane Leukam
Al Gettel found the missing specialty wheelchair in the road ditch on his property in Sauk Centre.

Child’s wheelchair found in Sauk Centre

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
News
Child’s wheelchair found in Sauk Centre By Diane Leukam ​A missing wheelchair valued at $12,000, for 6-year-old Tyce Sauter of Becker, was found Sunday in Sauk Centre. The blue and black Zippie custom-made pediatric wheelchair was reported missing on Jan. 15 by the boy’s... + continue reading

Huskers notch two wins

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Sports
Huskers notch two wins...To read the rest of this story, please read the Enterprise "E-Edition" updated every Wednesday AM by clicking here. + continue reading

Avon Angels honored at chamber banquet

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
News
Avon Angels honored at chamber banquet...To read the rest of this story, please read the Enterprise "E-Edition" updated every Wednesday AM by clicking here. + continue reading

Building the future

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
News
A look inside Wells Concrete...To read the rest of this story, please read the Enterprise "E-Edition" updated every Wednesday AM by clicking here.   + continue reading

Melrose Lions Club - Ham & Egg Breakfast

Monday, January 16, 2017
News
Don't forget to stop and support the Melrose Lions Club. + continue reading

Web Extra

Kaiser sentenced

Thursday, 12/01/17
Kaiser sentenced Farming Township man will serve 240 months in prison Robert John Kaiser of...

